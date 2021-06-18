D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4) Reaches New 1-Year High at $370.00

D4t4 Solutions Plc (LON:D4T4) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 370 ($4.83) and last traded at GBX 369.50 ($4.83), with a volume of 91376 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 345 ($4.51).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of D4t4 Solutions in a research report on Tuesday.

Get D4t4 Solutions alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 341.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.69. The company has a market capitalization of £150.45 million and a PE ratio of 55.97.

D4t4 Solutions Plc provides digital data collection, customer data management, and analytics solutions. It offers Celebrus, a customer data platform software product that captures customer data from various digital channels to deliver artificial intelligence, customer insight and analytics, personalization, decisioning, and customer relationship management.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for D4t4 Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D4t4 Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.