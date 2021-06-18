DA Davidson Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares in a report released on Wednesday, June 16th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.56 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.27.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $36.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.30 million.

Shares of HTBI opened at $29.02 on Friday. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 52 week low of $12.81 and a 52 week high of $30.09. The company has a market cap of $482.23 million, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.56.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 755.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 202,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 179,100 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $3,047,000. Prospector Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $2,596,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 311,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 117,654 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 430,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,314,000 after acquiring an additional 116,340 shares during the period. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,417.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Hunter Westbrook sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,228. 7.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

