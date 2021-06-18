DAD (DAD) One Day Trading Volume Tops $204,593.00

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 18th. DAD has a market capitalization of $47.22 million and approximately $204,593.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAD coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000364 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DAD has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DAD alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00058557 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00024336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003757 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.02 or 0.00722841 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00042643 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00082529 BTC.

DAD Coin Profile

DAD (DAD) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 364,533,968 coins. The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain . The official website for DAD is dad.one . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

DAD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.