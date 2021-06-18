Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.04 and last traded at $30.00. Approximately 6,851 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,547,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.50.

DADA has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dada Nexus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.88.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion and a PE ratio of -16.56.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.46) by ($0.14). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 1st quarter valued at about $398,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Dada Nexus by 215.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 37,220 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,935,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,498,000. 19.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA)

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

