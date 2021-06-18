Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Acquires 10,454 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,454 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Linde were worth $13,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 85,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,977,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,369,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 947,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,793,000 after acquiring an additional 8,188 shares during the period. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $287.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $204.02 and a 52 week high of $305.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $293.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.12.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

