Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Cuts Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,761 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $9,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Hershey by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,835,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,543,000 after acquiring an additional 25,916 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Hershey by 45.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,091,000 after acquiring an additional 741,318 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in The Hershey by 4.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,678,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,520,000 after acquiring an additional 72,560 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,190,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,073,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,599,000 after purchasing an additional 42,908 shares during the period. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hershey alerts:

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total value of $433,800.00. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $65,469.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,782 shares of company stock valued at $3,351,216. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

HSY stock opened at $173.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $125.50 and a one year high of $175.55. The stock has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.59.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.19%.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.