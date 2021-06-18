Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Cuts Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,740 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $10,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 30.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kroger stock opened at $39.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.81. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.44.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The company had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The Kroger’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.16.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $774,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 243,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,970,801.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $222,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,739.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $2,430,220 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

