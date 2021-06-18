Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Humana were worth $8,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 271.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

HUM opened at $428.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.06 and a 52 week high of $475.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $439.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 21.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

In related news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,855.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUM. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Humana in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $475.94.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

