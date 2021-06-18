Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Purchases 15,711 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,126 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,711 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $12,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,615,669 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,221,649,000 after buying an additional 299,646 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,961,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,579,906,000 after buying an additional 573,137 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,400,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,007,426,000 after buying an additional 412,230 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $906,961,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,519,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $565,297,000 after buying an additional 854,654 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,498,101.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,965,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $476,719.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,600,893.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,981 shares of company stock valued at $8,808,070. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $80.64 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The company has a market capitalization of $90.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.29.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

