Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Reduces Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,011 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $7,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 119.0% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 337,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,232,000 after purchasing an additional 183,224 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 7.4% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 261,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,289,000 after buying an additional 18,020 shares during the period. Quantitative Value Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $371,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 72.6% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 7.5% during the first quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,342,000 after buying an additional 5,477 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $93.19 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.61.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Argus increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.64.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $187,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

