Dais (OTCMKTS:DLYT) Shares Up 5.2%

Dais Co. (OTCMKTS:DLYT) shares shot up 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.56. 410 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.33.

Dais Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DLYT)

Dais Corporation, a nano-structured polymer technology materials company, develops and commercializes products using its nano-structure polymer technology. The company offers Aqualyte, a platform plastic material technology for use in air, energy, and water applications; ConsERV, a fixed plate energy recovery ventilator that addresses the building indoor fresh air requirements for various forms of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning equipment; and NanoClear, a water clean-up process useful in the creation of potable water from contaminated water, including industrial process wastewater sea, brackish, or waste water.

