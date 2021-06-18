Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,827,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 480,620 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 1.0% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.08% of Danaher worth $3,337,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $1,633,545,000. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,857,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,967 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 58.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,296,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,192,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,233 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in Danaher by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,582,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $573,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,565 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,141,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,917,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $4,442,650.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.93.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $1.49 on Friday, reaching $258.57. 76,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,567,498. The company has a market cap of $184.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $249.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.05. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $168.59 and a 1 year high of $261.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

