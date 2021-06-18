Danakali’s (DNK) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Danakali (LON:DNK)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Shares of LON:DNK traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 26 ($0.34). 1,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,730. The firm has a market capitalization of £95.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.57. Danakali has a 52-week low of GBX 17.66 ($0.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 34 ($0.44). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 26.70.
