Danakali’s (DNK) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Danakali (LON:DNK)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of LON:DNK traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 26 ($0.34). 1,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,730. The firm has a market capitalization of £95.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.57. Danakali has a 52-week low of GBX 17.66 ($0.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 34 ($0.44). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 26.70.

About Danakali

Danakali Limited engages in the exploration of minerals in Eritrea, East Africa. It focuses on the development of the Colluli potash project located in the Danakil Depression region of Eritrea. The company was formerly known as South Boulder Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Danakali Limited in June 2015.

