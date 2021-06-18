DAOBet Price Up 3.2% Over Last Week (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. DAOBet has a total market cap of $590,434.49 and approximately $105.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOBet coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DAOBet has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,431.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $585.00 or 0.01562848 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.00 or 0.00430107 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00059337 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003334 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000033 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 40.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DAOBet Coin Profile

DAOBet (BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org . DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin

DAOBet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

