Darktrace (LON:DARK) Sets New 52-Week High at $454.27

Darktrace plc (LON:DARK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 454.27 ($5.94) and last traded at GBX 443.24 ($5.79), with a volume of 159493 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 440 ($5.75).

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Darktrace in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price for the company.

Darktrace Company Profile (LON:DARK)

Darktrace plc operates as an autonomous cyber security artificial intelligence (AI) company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers cyber defense solutions, which autonomously detects, investigates, and responds to advanced cyber-threats, including insider threat, remote working risks, ransomware, data loss, and supply chain vulnerabilities.

