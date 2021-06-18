Dash 24 Hour Volume Reaches $328.54 Million (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Dash has a market cap of $1.55 billion and approximately $328.54 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dash coin can now be purchased for about $151.91 or 0.00428195 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Dash has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dash alerts:

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003808 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00018190 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $382.82 or 0.01079084 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Dash

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,187,084 coins. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.