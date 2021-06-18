Databroker Price Hits $0.0392 on Major Exchanges (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One Databroker coin can now be bought for $0.0392 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Databroker has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. Databroker has a total market capitalization of $3.11 million and approximately $543.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00058876 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00024479 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003814 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $259.01 or 0.00726999 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00043094 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00082690 BTC.

About Databroker

Databroker (CRYPTO:DTX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,215,213 coins. The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Databroker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

