Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Short Interest Update

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,720,000 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the May 13th total of 15,730,000 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

DDOG traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.87. 132,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,463,885. Datadog has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $119.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.01. The stock has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -742.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $303,222.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,543 shares in the company, valued at $731,671. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.27, for a total transaction of $617,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,762 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,759.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,221,441 shares of company stock worth $102,902,743 over the last 90 days. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Datadog presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

