Datamine (DAM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $610,220.05

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. In the last seven days, Datamine has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. Datamine has a total market capitalization of $610,220.05 and approximately $19,975.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000323 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Datamine alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.96 or 0.00172608 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002083 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000085 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $227.24 or 0.00622955 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Datamine

Datamine is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 5,185,968 coins. Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.