David Fasanella Buys 1,000 Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Stock

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) EVP David Fasanella bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $16,540.00.

David Fasanella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 11th, David Fasanella acquired 1,000 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.46 per share, with a total value of $16,460.00.

Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $15.93. 6,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,904. The company has a market cap of $817.26 million, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $17.25.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $42.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.63 million. As a group, analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

