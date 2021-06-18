Dawn Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $152.69 Million (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 18th. Dawn Protocol has a market cap of $152.69 million and approximately $119,643.00 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar. One Dawn Protocol coin can now be bought for $2.30 or 0.00006458 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00059075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00024710 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003843 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $260.51 or 0.00730707 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00043338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00082808 BTC.

Dawn Protocol is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 93,468,684 coins and its circulating supply is 66,321,472 coins. Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol . Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org . Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

