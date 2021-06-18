DDKoin Price Up 3.7% Over Last Week (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One DDKoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001599 BTC on exchanges. DDKoin has a total market cap of $978,358.45 and approximately $23,973.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DDKoin has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000194 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00012759 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00008606 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00016615 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007349 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002891 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004550 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

Buying and Selling DDKoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

