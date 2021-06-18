DEAPcoin (DEP) Price Hits $0.0059 on Top Exchanges

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. DEAPcoin has a total market cap of $24.33 million and approximately $3.41 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00059092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00024759 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003846 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $260.42 or 0.00731499 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00043433 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00083002 BTC.

DEAPcoin (DEP) is a coin. It launched on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,107,216,768 coins. The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEAPcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEAPcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

