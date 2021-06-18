Decentraland (MANA) 24-Hour Volume Tops $45.19 Million

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 18th. Decentraland has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and approximately $45.19 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentraland coin can currently be bought for $0.65 or 0.00001808 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Decentraland has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Decentraland alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00059893 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00025082 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003909 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $266.90 or 0.00743874 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00043697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00083320 BTC.

About Decentraland

Decentraland is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,302,427 coins and its circulating supply is 1,580,413,021 coins. Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Buying and Selling Decentraland

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decentraland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentraland and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.