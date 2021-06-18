Decentralized Machine Learning Price Reaches $0.0008 (DML)

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded down 33.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. During the last week, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 49.7% higher against the dollar. Decentralized Machine Learning has a total market capitalization of $219,254.16 and $3,686.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00058690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00024388 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.54 or 0.00723498 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00082900 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00042319 BTC.

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Trading

