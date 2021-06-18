Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) Market Cap Achieves $1.90 Million

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded down 26% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $826,080.00 worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded down 78% against the U.S. dollar. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can currently be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00057884 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00024138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.48 or 0.00715959 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00082366 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00042296 BTC.

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform is a coin. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 296,195,957 coins. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official website is dvpnet.io . Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The full name of DVP is the Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and it is the first decentralized vulnerability platform in the world. The DVP community is a decentralized autonomous organization, which is responsible for the vulnerability identification from multi-dimensions and comprehensive. At the same time, it acts as the core bridge between the white hats and the blockchain projects to provide an efficient and transparent blockchain security information platform, which will help improve the overall security awareness and build a better blockchain ecology. The DVP community will provide some public welfare services, in which the white hats can help the blockchain projects identify the security vulnerabilities and deliver them to DVP. As rewards, the white hat will by paying the corresponding bounty. By this model, it will lead to the achievement of a win-win virtuous circle for both the blockchain projects and the white hats. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Vulnerability Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentralized Vulnerability Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

