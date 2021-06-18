DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Price Hits $0.0095 on Exchanges

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. DeepBrain Chain has a market capitalization of $30.31 million and approximately $936,254.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. One DeepBrain Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeepBrain Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002196 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00057376 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00058583 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00024233 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003727 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Coin Profile

DBC is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain . DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org . DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

DeepBrain Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepBrain Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepBrain Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepBrain Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepBrain Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.