Deeper Network Price Reaches $0.0841 (DPR)

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. During the last week, Deeper Network has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Deeper Network has a market cap of $32.48 million and $1.70 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deeper Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0841 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Deeper Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00057755 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.72 or 0.00134498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.06 or 0.00180576 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000215 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.63 or 0.00869947 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,321.33 or 0.99562558 BTC.

About Deeper Network

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,168,082 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deeper Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deeper Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Deeper Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deeper Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.