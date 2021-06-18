DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $387,433.00

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $3.79 million and approximately $387,433.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 15.3% against the dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001450 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002851 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00059514 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.93 or 0.00136517 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.03 or 0.00185241 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000209 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,212.37 or 1.00300100 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.85 or 0.00865498 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol was first traded on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,452,756 coins. The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

