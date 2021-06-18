Dego Finance (DEGO) Price Down 11.9% Over Last Week

Dego Finance (CURRENCY:DEGO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 18th. One Dego Finance coin can now be purchased for $5.98 or 0.00016670 BTC on major exchanges. Dego Finance has a market cap of $51.45 million and $5.62 million worth of Dego Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dego Finance has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00060002 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00025349 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $267.14 or 0.00744985 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00043733 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00083278 BTC.

Dego Finance Coin Profile

Dego Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. Dego Finance’s total supply is 8,607,383 coins. Dego Finance’s official website is dego.finance . Dego Finance’s official Twitter account is @dego_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEGO adopts a modular combination design concept. Modularity refers to the combination of various elements of the product to form a subsystem with specific functions. We combine this subsystem as a universal module with other modules to create a new system with multiple functions and performance. In short words, each product can be regarded as a module. After a combination of different modules, a new product comes out, thereby achieving the effect of 1+1>2. LEGO bricks are the best example and inspiration for those modules. Every brick is plain and ordinary, but it generates endless possibilities when putting together. DEGO equals to LEGO in the DeFi world. Each DeFi protocol as a brick, It could be the stable coin(DAI), flash Loans(Aave, Compound), DEX exchanges(Uniswap and Balancer), derivatives( Synthetix), insurances (Nexus Mutual). Around these underlying protocols, we will build a new dapp to enhance the value of the DeFi, create diversified investment portfolios and generate substantial financial returns for users, and become the entrance to the future of financial services. “

Buying and Selling Dego Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dego Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dego Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dego Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

