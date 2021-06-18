DerivaDAO (DDX) One Day Volume Tops $216,381.00

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 18th. One DerivaDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $2.94 or 0.00008148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DerivaDAO has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. DerivaDAO has a total market cap of $76.83 million and approximately $216,381.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00059487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.28 or 0.00136374 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.59 or 0.00184290 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000204 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $321.13 or 0.00888723 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,267.10 or 1.00369282 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002963 BTC.

DerivaDAO Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

Buying and Selling DerivaDAO

