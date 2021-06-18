DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) to post ($0.54) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for DermTech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.52). DermTech reported earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DermTech will report full year earnings of ($2.40) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($2.74). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover DermTech.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). DermTech had a negative return on equity of 38.55% and a negative net margin of 631.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million.

DMTK has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of DermTech in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of DermTech in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. DermTech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

NASDAQ:DMTK opened at $43.44 on Friday. DermTech has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $84.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.53.

In related news, CEO John Dobak sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,158,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 550,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,522,820.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 2,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total transaction of $107,329.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,262,454.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,703 shares of company stock worth $9,794,210 over the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DMTK. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DermTech during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in DermTech by 74.8% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in DermTech during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in DermTech during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in DermTech during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DermTech

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

