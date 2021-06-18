Desire (DSR) Achieves Market Cap of $40,004.13

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. One Desire coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Desire has a market capitalization of $40,004.13 and approximately $24,718.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Desire has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Desire alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,353.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,203.14 or 0.06231840 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $563.08 or 0.01592729 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.82 or 0.00440768 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.84 or 0.00146649 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $270.20 or 0.00764292 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.89 or 0.00446607 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007476 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.71 or 0.00369738 BTC.

Desire Coin Profile

Desire (CRYPTO:DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Desire is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Neoscrypt algorithm. It features a second layer of masternodes that process private and instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Desire

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Desire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Desire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.