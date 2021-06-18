Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $55.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) will report sales of $55.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Despegar.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $56.30 million and the lowest is $54.50 million. Despegar.com reported sales of -$9.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 669.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, August 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Despegar.com will report full year sales of $324.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $296.00 million to $368.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $571.62 million, with estimates ranging from $546.20 million to $585.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Despegar.com.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Despegar.com from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Despegar.com from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Despegar.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Despegar.com during the first quarter worth approximately $172,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Despegar.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Despegar.com by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Despegar.com during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DESP opened at $13.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Despegar.com has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $17.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.56.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

