Deutsche eMark Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $642.00 (DEM)

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. Deutsche eMark has a total market cap of $214,803.13 and approximately $642.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 48.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000477 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Deutsche eMark

Deutsche eMark (CRYPTO:DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

