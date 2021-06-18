DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ) Trading Down 1.9%

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ)’s share price fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €6.85 ($8.05) and last traded at €6.85 ($8.05). 166,791 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 330,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at €6.98 ($8.21).

The business has a fifty day moving average of €6.80. The stock has a market cap of $827.30 million and a PE ratio of -7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.94, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.23.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:DEZ)

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: DEUTZ Compact Engines, DEUTZ Customized Solutions, and Other. The DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

