Dev Protocol (DEV) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $234,058.00

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Dev Protocol has a total market cap of $4.17 million and approximately $234,058.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded down 17.2% against the dollar. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.73 or 0.00010315 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00008082 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.09 or 0.00437518 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 91.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Dev Protocol Profile

Dev Protocol (CRYPTO:DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

