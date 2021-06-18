Devery Hits Market Capitalization of $282,044.14 (EVE)

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Devery has a market cap of $282,044.14 and $7,230.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Devery coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Devery has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Devery alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00059123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00024763 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003873 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $257.46 or 0.00734538 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00043525 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00083287 BTC.

Devery Profile

EVE is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,697 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,107 coins. The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Devery is devery.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Devery Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Devery should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Devery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Devery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Devery and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.