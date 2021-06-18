DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $459.35.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on DXCM. TheStreet downgraded DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.
In related news, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 22,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $8,988,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.09, for a total value of $160,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,317 shares of company stock valued at $20,044,335 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ DXCM opened at $412.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $377.64. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $305.63 and a fifty-two week high of $456.23.
DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.67 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. On average, research analysts expect that DexCom will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
DexCom Company Profile
DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.
