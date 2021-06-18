DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $277.15

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 277.15 ($3.62) and traded as high as GBX 294.50 ($3.85). DFS Furniture shares last traded at GBX 294.50 ($3.85), with a volume of 85,965 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.25) price objective on shares of DFS Furniture in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Get DFS Furniture alerts:

The company has a market cap of £760.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 277.15.

In related news, insider Tim Stacey sold 5,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 266 ($3.48), for a total value of £14,044.80 ($18,349.62).

About DFS Furniture (LON:DFS)

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates its products under the brands of DFS, Sofology, Dwell, and Sofa Workshop. It operates a network of 125 DFS stores, 42 Sofology stores, and 36 Dwell stores.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for DFS Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFS Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.