dHedge DAO (DHT) Trading 2% Lower This Week

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 18th. dHedge DAO has a total market cap of $14.11 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dHedge DAO coin can now be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00002987 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00059605 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00025223 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003942 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $267.57 or 0.00740489 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00043627 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00082997 BTC.

dHedge DAO Profile

dHedge DAO (DHT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,074,792 coins. The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org . dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

dHedge DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using U.S. dollars.

