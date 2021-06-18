Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX) Insider Acquires £26,000 in Stock

Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX) insider Deborah Davis bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.70) per share, for a total transaction of £26,000 ($33,969.17).

DXRX stock opened at GBX 127 ($1.66) on Friday. Diaceutics PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 98 ($1.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 195 ($2.55). The company has a quick ratio of 11.33, a current ratio of 11.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £106.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 423.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 125.66.

Diaceutics Company Profile

Diaceutics Plc provides data, data analytics, and implementation services for pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It offers diagnostic landscape services, such as patient journey, lab mapping, diagnostic regulation, turnaround time, and sample availability analysis services; diagnostic tracking services, including lab tracking, patient insights, and physician segmentation services; and diagnostic payers research, diagnostic clinical landscape, integrated mapping research, buying process research, and testers/non-testers research services.

