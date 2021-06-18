Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX) Insider Acquires £26,000 in Stock

Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX) insider Deborah Davis bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.70) per share, for a total transaction of £26,000 ($33,969.17).
DXRX stock opened at GBX 127 ($1.66) on Friday. Diaceutics PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 98 ($1.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 195 ($2.55). The company has a quick ratio of 11.33, a current ratio of 11.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £106.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 423.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 125.66.
Diaceutics Company Profile
