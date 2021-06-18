Diamond (DMD) Trading Down 6.1% This Week

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for $2.40 or 0.00006739 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Diamond has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Diamond has a market cap of $8.64 million and $20,358.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Diamond alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001715 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000022 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000099 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.90 or 0.00126270 BTC.

About Diamond

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,606,157 coins. Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.