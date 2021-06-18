DIGG (DIGG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $27,601.00

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded down 14.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. DIGG has a total market cap of $8.50 million and approximately $27,601.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DIGG has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. One DIGG coin can now be bought for $23,315.52 or 0.65488379 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DIGG alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00060075 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00135314 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.80 or 0.00183542 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000205 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $313.77 or 0.00875215 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,547.76 or 0.99156500 BTC.

DIGG Coin Profile

DIGG’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 365 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DIGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIGG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.