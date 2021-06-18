DigitalBits (XDB) Trading Down 13.7% Over Last 7 Days

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $24.32 million and approximately $172,032.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DigitalBits has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0315 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.16 or 0.00427944 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003807 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00018147 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.09 or 0.01077395 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About DigitalBits

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 771,911,271 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

