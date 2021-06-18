Digitalcoin Price Hits $0.0202 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $757,494.21 and $471.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded up 25.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,441.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,208.71 or 0.06231996 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $560.28 or 0.01580872 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.00 or 0.00440164 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.19 or 0.00147269 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.33 or 0.00751452 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.84 or 0.00442538 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00007324 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.34 or 0.00370577 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,481,731 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

