Digiwage Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.00 (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Over the last seven days, Digiwage has traded up 25.3% against the U.S. dollar. Digiwage has a market capitalization of $63,029.09 and approximately $7.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digiwage coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000185 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Digiwage

WAGE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Digiwage

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

