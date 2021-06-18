Digix Gold Token (DGX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $70,937.00

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 18th. One Digix Gold Token coin can now be purchased for about $51.85 or 0.00146029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. Digix Gold Token has a market cap of $3.87 million and approximately $70,937.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Digix Gold Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00059715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00024738 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003915 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $261.40 or 0.00736219 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00043397 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00083003 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Coin Profile

Digix Gold Token is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 78,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,660 coins. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Digix Gold Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digix Gold Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digix Gold Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.