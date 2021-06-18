Diligence Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.00 (IRA)

Diligence (CURRENCY:IRA) traded 38.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. Diligence has a market cap of $22,117.95 and approximately $1.00 worth of Diligence was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Diligence coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Diligence has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00008029 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003936 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00009432 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000154 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000233 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000661 BTC.

About Diligence

Diligence (IRA) is a coin. Diligence’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins. Diligence’s official website is ira-africa.com . Diligence’s official Twitter account is @iradiligence and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Diligence

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diligence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diligence should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diligence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

