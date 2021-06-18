Distillate Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,115 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATVI. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.12. 146,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,756,835. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of $70.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.61. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,408,868.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 5,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.42 per share, for a total transaction of $467,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.64.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

